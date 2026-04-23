Nicolas Fonseca News: Clears suspension
Fonseca is eligible for selection after serving a one-game ban against Villarreal.
Fonseca made five consecutive starts before his suspension, tallying 11 tackles, 11 clearances and eight interceptions over that period. The midfielder should be heavily involved in league action now that he's available, but his upside is usually limited possession and defensive numbers. His potential return will cause Santiago Colombatto to lose playing time in future contests.
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