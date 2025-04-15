Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nicolas Fonseca headshot

Nicolas Fonseca News: Sent off against Cruz Azul

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Fonseca received a red card during Tuesday's visit to Cruz Azul.

Fonseca earned two yellow cards in the midweek game, leaving his team with 10 men for the final minutes. Consequently, he'll be suspended for the week 17 meeting with Monterrey, after which he'll be available again in the postseason. A rested Andres Guardado will likely return to the initial lineup to cover the Uruguayan's absence in defensive midfield against Rayados.

Nicolas Fonseca
Leon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now