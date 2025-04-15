Nicolas Fonseca News: Sent off against Cruz Azul

Fonseca received a red card during Tuesday's visit to Cruz Azul.

Fonseca earned two yellow cards in the midweek game, leaving his team with 10 men for the final minutes. Consequently, he'll be suspended for the week 17 meeting with Monterrey, after which he'll be available again in the postseason. A rested Andres Guardado will likely return to the initial lineup to cover the Uruguayan's absence in defensive midfield against Rayados.