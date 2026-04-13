Nicolas Fonseca News: Suspended one game

Fonseca will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Fonseca picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for next Thursda's clash against Villarreal. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter in the middle of the park in recent months, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Santiago Colombatto expected to take his spot for that game.