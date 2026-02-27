Nicolas Gonzalez headshot

Nicolas Gonzalez Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Gonzalez (thigh) was spotted back in team training Friday, according to Pedro Fullana from Cadena SER.

Gonzalez looks to be closing in on a return from his thigh injury after getting back on the training field with the group Friday. That is a major boost for the Colchoneros as it opens the door for the attacking midfielder to rejoin the mix in the upcoming fixtures, though Saturday's clash against Oviedo could come a bit too soon. That said, with the recent arrival of Ademola Lookman and his strong run of form, Gonzalez could be staring at a significant dip in minutes during the second half of the campaign.

Nicolas Gonzalez
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now