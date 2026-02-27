Nicolas Gonzalez Injury: Back in team training

Gonzalez (thigh) was spotted back in team training Friday, according to Pedro Fullana from Cadena SER.

Gonzalez looks to be closing in on a return from his thigh injury after getting back on the training field with the group Friday. That is a major boost for the Colchoneros as it opens the door for the attacking midfielder to rejoin the mix in the upcoming fixtures, though Saturday's clash against Oviedo could come a bit too soon. That said, with the recent arrival of Ademola Lookman and his strong run of form, Gonzalez could be staring at a significant dip in minutes during the second half of the campaign.