Nicolas Gonzalez Injury: Called up for World Cup

Gonzalez (strain) is expected to return to action with the Argentinian national team after being included in their 26-man World Cup squad.

Gonzalez missed competitive action since late April due to a muscle tear. However, his presence is his national team's official roster suggests he'll be fit enough to play a role in the World Cup group stage. The winger is coming off a five-goal La Liga campaign after spending the year on loan with Atletico Madrid from Juventus. While he has lacked consistency lately in terms of both fitness and performance, he'll hold high attacking upside if he starts for his country. In that case, his inclusion will push Thiago Almada (strain) and Giuliano Simeone to more limited roles.