Nicolas Gonzalez Injury: Cleared and ready for World Cup
Gonzalez (muscular) has been confirmed fit and is ready to feature for Argentina at the World Cup, according to Hernan Castillo.
Gonzalez had been sidelined since late April with a muscle tear but his full recovery puts him firmly in the picture for the tournament. The winger ended a five-goal La Liga loan campaign with Atletico from Juventus and will give coach Lionel Scaloni an additional attacking option in what is a fiercely competitive group of forwards vying for minutes in the Albiceleste lineup.
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