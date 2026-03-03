Nicolas Gonzalez Injury: Option in Copa del Rey

Gonzalez (thigh) is an option for Tuesday's Copa del Rey clash against Barcelona, the club posted.

Gonzalez returned to full team training last week and is back in the mix for Tuesday's Copa del Rey showdown against Barcelona, signaling he has fully moved past his thigh injury. It is a significant lift for Atletico as they regain a midfielder who opened the season as a steady presence in the rotation, though his minutes could be capped with the recent arrival of Ademola Lookman, who has already made a strong impression on coach Diego Simeone.