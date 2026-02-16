Nicolas Gonzalez Injury: Picks up muscle injury

Gonzalez is out for the time being after suffering a muscle injury in his thigh, according to his club.

Gonzalez is hitting the sidelines this week after he suffered an injury Sunday, with the attacker dealt a thigh injury. That said, he is likely to miss a week or two due to recovery, although this is uncertain. With 15 starts in 18 appearances this season, his absence would force a change, with Thiago Almada and new addition Ademola Lookman as possible replacements.