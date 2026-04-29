Nicolas Gonzalez Injury: Set to miss three to four weeks

Gonzalez suffered a muscle tear during Tuesday's training session ahead of Wednesday's Champions League semifinal first leg against Arsenal and is expected to miss three to four weeks, ruling him out for the remainder of the La Liga season and potentially putting a Champions League final appearance in doubt, according to Javi Gomez of COPE.

Gonzalez came into the Arsenal clash in top form, coming off a brace against Elche last week and strong showings against Athletic Club in his previous two outings, putting the Argentine winger firmly in the mix for a start against the Gunners. The injury is a brutal setback for both the player and Atletico, hitting at the worst possible time just hours before one of the biggest matches of the season. The timing rules him out for the rest of La Liga play, and coach Diego Simeone will now have to reshuffle his attacking setup on the fly, with the Champions League final on May 30 also in jeopardy depending on his recovery, leaving Gonzalez to potentially close out his debut Colchonero campaign with five goals and 16 chances created across 35 appearances (22 starts) across all competitions.