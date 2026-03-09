Nicolas Gonzalez News: Changes game off bench
Gonzalez scored two goals to go with five shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Real Sociedad.
Gonzalez didn't start but proved to be absolutely decisive off the bench. He gave Atletico a 2-1 lead with a stylish finish after a backheel assist from Antoine Griezmann, but he also scored the game-winner after Real Sociedad had previously clinched a late equalizer. Gonzalez has three goals this season, and all three have come in LaLiga. This was, without a doubt, his best performance of the season. With 15 starts out of 19 league outings, Gonzalez might have done enough to return to the starting XI sooner rather than later.
