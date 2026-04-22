Nicolas Gonzalez News: Gets brace

Gonzalez scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat against Elche.

Gonzalez tried to keep his side in the match with two goals, though Elche ultimately got the winner in the second half with Atleti down to 10 men. The forward should be able to find room in the final third against Athletic, a side which has allowed 45 goals in 32 La Liga contests.