Nicolas Gonzalez News: No longer banned
Gonzalez is available for selection after being suspended for Saturday's league game against Sevilla.
Gonzalez will compete for playing time with Giuliano Simeone and Ademola Lookman in upcoming contests, offering offensive value whenever he's on the field. However, Gonzalez has failed to score or assist over his last six league or European appearances, and his role could be limited given the team's ample depth on the wings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now