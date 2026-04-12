Nicolas Gonzalez headshot

Nicolas Gonzalez News: No longer banned

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Gonzalez is available for selection after being suspended for Saturday's league game against Sevilla.

Gonzalez will compete for playing time with Giuliano Simeone and Ademola Lookman in upcoming contests, offering offensive value whenever he's on the field. However, Gonzalez has failed to score or assist over his last six league or European appearances, and his role could be limited given the team's ample depth on the wings.

Nicolas Gonzalez
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now