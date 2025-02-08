Fantasy Soccer
Nicolas Gonzalez headshot

Nicolas Gonzalez News: Records assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Gonzalez assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 victory versus Como.

Directly helping Randal Kolo Muani log one of his two goals gives the former his second assist of Juventus' 2024-25 season. The Fiorentina transfer finished his 2023-24 campaign with two assists, and he achieved said tally for Juve within the team's last four games.

