Nicolas Gonzalez News: Records assist

Gonzalez assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 victory versus Como.

Directly helping Randal Kolo Muani log one of his two goals gives the former his second assist of Juventus' 2024-25 season. The Fiorentina transfer finished his 2023-24 campaign with two assists, and he achieved said tally for Juve within the team's last four games.