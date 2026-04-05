Nicolas Gonzalez News: Sent off in loss

Gonzalez received a straight red card during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Barcelona.

Gonzalez is now suspended for the next La Liga visit to Sevilla due to a foul he committed in the final minutes of the first half against Barcelona. Thus, the winger will be available only in UCL action this week and could reappear in league play in an April 22 clash with Elche. All of Giuliano Simeone, Ademola Lookman and Thiago Almada will likely be more active while Gonzalez serves his ban.