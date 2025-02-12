Nicolas Gonzalez News: Three shots in win

Gonzalez had three shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against PSV Eindhoven.

Gonzalez took three shots in Tuesday's win, his most in a UCL match this season, and put all three of them on target. Although he did not find the back of the net, his production in the box is a promising sign for the second leg on Wednesday. He added one inaccurate cross and one tackle before he was subbed off in the 58th minute for Francisco Conceicao.