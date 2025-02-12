Nicolas Gonzalez News: Three shots in win
Gonzalez had three shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against PSV Eindhoven.
Gonzalez took three shots in Tuesday's win, his most in a UCL match this season, and put all three of them on target. Although he did not find the back of the net, his production in the box is a promising sign for the second leg on Wednesday. He added one inaccurate cross and one tackle before he was subbed off in the 58th minute for Francisco Conceicao.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now