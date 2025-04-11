Nicolas Hansen News: Signs contract with Rapids

Hansen has signed a contract with the Rapids for the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Friday. The deal also includes options for both 2026 and 2027.

Hansen was playing with the Rapids 2, but now he'll add depth between the posts for Colorado, presumably as the third-string goalkeeper. The goalkeeper joined the Rapids organization at the beginning of the 2025 season after spending the 2024 season with fellow MLS NEXT Pro side Houston Dynamo 2.