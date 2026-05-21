Nicolas Hofler News: One shot Wednesday

Hofler had one shot (zero on goal) in Wednesday's 3-0 loss versus Aston Villa.

Hofler earned the start for the final Wednesday and played a total of 61 minutes, although it was not the best shift. He would record a single shot in the attack, but most of his work came defending, recording one clearance, two intercpetions and three tackles. It was a bit surprising for him to start, only starting in two of his six UEL appearances this season.