Nicolas Ibanez Injury: Comes off injured Saturday

Ibanez left due to a worrying issue in the first half of Saturday's match against America, Leon Lecanda of ESPN reports.

Ibanez got hurt in a non-contact play, and the situation looks grim as there are fears of an Achilles tendon rupture. The striker has made 12 appearances across all official competitions since joining the Cementeros in February, contributing four goals and one assist over that span. Losing him would impact the team's attacking power, although they have decent depth with options like Gabriel Fernandez and Christian Ebere.