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Nicolas Ibanez Injury: Diagnosed with muscle tear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Ibanez (calf) underwent imaging tests Thursday and was confirmed to have suffered a muscle rupture of the gastrocnemius and soleus in the right leg, according to the club.

Ibanez was not given an official recovery timeline, but reports suggest his absence could range between three and six weeks, with his return unlikely to happen in the Clausura campaign unless Cruz Azul reach the final playoff rounds. The striker, who joined the club on a transfer from Tigres in February, scored four goals and delivered an assist over 13 appearances for La Maquina across all competitions. While his exclusion from the rotation will hurt the team's attacking power, they still have a few options, with Gabriel Fernandez expected to start and Christian Ebere offering a backup asset.

Nicolas Ibanez
Cruz Azul
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