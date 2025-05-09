Nicolas Ibanez Injury: Forced off in draw

Ibanez left the field with a head injury in Thursday's 0-0 draw against Necaxa.

Ibanez suffered a blow during the second half and was replaced by Marcelo Flores after a quiet display Thursday. The good news is that the striker's exit was not marked as a concussion substitution, so he could be eligible for the second match of the quarterfinals series if he recovers by Sunday. He's in poor form but remains the only natural No. 9 option on the squad while Andre-Pierre Gignac (leg) struggles to regain fitness. Thus, the alternatives if both players are ruled out would be a change of formation or the introduction of a winger like Ozziel Herrera in the central slot.