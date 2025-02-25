Fantasy Soccer
Nicolas Ibanez headshot

Nicolas Ibanez Injury: Not playing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Ibanez won't be in the squad for the midweek match against FC Juarez due to an undisclosed issue, Jorge Rosales of Medio Tiempo reports.

Ibanez will miss another game after being suspended last weekend against Leon. Additionally, Andre-Pierre Gignac (Achilles) may only be fit for minutes off the bench, forcing the team to start with a midfielder deployed at center-forward once again. While Ibanez could be a regular member of the squad as soon as he recovers, the severity of his injury is still unknown.

Nicolas Ibanez
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
