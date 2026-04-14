Nicolas Ibanez Injury: Suffers muscle issue, pending tests

Ibanez's injury is thought to be less serious than originally feared, with coach Nicolas Larcamon stating Monday that "These are days when the swelling makes it impossible to see the area of ​​the injury. We hope that the scans will reveal with more certainty what type of injury it is at the muscular level; tendon injuries are ruled out, as I'm told.", Higinio Robles of La Aficion reports.

Ibanez is currently expected to be unavailable for the remainder of the regular season, so there could be a chance for him to play in the Clausura knockout rounds. The center-forward has scored three goals and one assist over 13 official matches played for the Cementeros, who are now left with Gabriel Fernandez as their main No. 9 option, while Christian Ebere may also push for increased opportunities in the rotation in upcoming games.