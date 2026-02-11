Ibanez was dropped by the UANL team due to a need to free up a foreign player spot, but he could be a useful option for a Cruz Azul side that now has three center-forwards in him, Gabriel Fernandez and Christian Ebere. The Argentinian has struggled to find the net lately and remains with four goals and one assist across 17 matches (eight starts) between the Apertura 2025 and Clausura 2026 tournaments. Before that, he was a rather consistent striker, totaling 88 Liga MX goals in 228 appearances since 2019.