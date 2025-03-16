Nicolas Ibanez News: Disappointing outing in win

Ibanez generated four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Santos.

Ibanez persisted throughout the match but wasted his opportunities to contribute to the wide score Saturday. It was his first scoreless performance since March 1, ending his run of goals in the previous clash against Gallos and both legs of the CONCACAF clash with Cincinnati. Still, he has taken at least three shots in each of his last five matches played across all competitions. He may retain consistent playing time until Andre-Pierre Gignac (leg) is ready to appear.