Nicolas Ibanez News: On bench for finale

Ibanez (calf) is on the bench for Sunday's Clausura finale against Pumas.

Ibanez has regained enough fitness to make the match squad, but he's expected to be used only as an emergency option if required during the match, given that he has barely trained since suffering the injury in mid-April. The forward will be among the substitutes alongside Gabriel Fernandez while Christian Ebere gets the nod up front. Ibanez was rather active at the beginning of the year, tallying two goals and one assist over 12 league contests (nine starts).