Nicolas Ibanez News: Plays 90 minutes at Necaxa
Ibanez (thigh) had four shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Necaxa.
Ibanez led the front line throughout the weekend's game, making his comeback from a muscular injury. Before missing two games to to that issue and a suspension, the forward had recorded one assist but failed to score over seven league appearances in 2025. He may be active if Andre-Pierre Gignac (leg) remains sidelined, though it's difficult to know what new manager Guido Pizarro will decide when he has all options available.
