Nicolas Ibanez News: Provides assist against San Luis

Published on March 8, 2026

Ibanez assisted once to go with five shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Atletico San Luis.

Ibanez started for the second consecutive game and got involved in the opening goal by returning the ball to Agustin Palavecino during the 16th minute. The striker led his side with five shots, but the fact that he didn't score is not a good sign for his chances of retaining the spot, especially with his substitute Gabriel Fernandez recording a goal and assist. The Argentinian has now produced two goals and one assist across six matches played for La Maquina considering all competitions.

