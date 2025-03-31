Nicolas Ibanez News: Quiet in Saturday's loss

Ibanez had two shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus América.

Ibanez did not do much in Saturday's blowout loss. He took just two shots, putting neither of them on target, and failed to create a single chance. He has created just one chance across his last five appearances. He also won one tackle and four duels before he was subbed off in the 83rd minute for Ozziel Herrera.