Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nicolas Ibanez headshot

Nicolas Ibanez News: Quiet in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Ibanez had two shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus América.

Ibanez did not do much in Saturday's blowout loss. He took just two shots, putting neither of them on target, and failed to create a single chance. He has created just one chance across his last five appearances. He also won one tackle and four duels before he was subbed off in the 83rd minute for Ozziel Herrera.

Nicolas Ibanez
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now