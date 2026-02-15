Nicolas Ibanez News: Scores goal in win
Ibanez scored one goal to go with eight shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Tigres. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.
Ibanez made his first league start for Cruz Azul and immediately scored against his former team after pouncing on a loose ball in the six-yard box during the 60th minute of the match. The striker adapted quickly to the Cementeros' system, notching a goal in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and another in league play over a four-day span. However, he could see his playing time reduced and perhaps move to a substitute spot now that Gabriel Fernandez is back from suspension.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Ibanez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Ibanez See More