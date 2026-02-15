Nicolas Ibanez News: Scores goal in win

Ibanez scored one goal to go with eight shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Tigres. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

Ibanez made his first league start for Cruz Azul and immediately scored against his former team after pouncing on a loose ball in the six-yard box during the 60th minute of the match. The striker adapted quickly to the Cementeros' system, notching a goal in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and another in league play over a four-day span. However, he could see his playing time reduced and perhaps move to a substitute spot now that Gabriel Fernandez is back from suspension.