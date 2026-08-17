Nicolas Ibanez News: Scores in defeat

Ibanez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Tijuana.

Ibanez capitalized on a chance inside the opposition box following a defensive error in first-half stoppage time of an otherwise quiet outing. He recorded 90 minutes of play after scoring as a substitute in his last Leagues Cup appearance against Chicago. Over the full season including both domestic and continental tournaments, the striker has generated a team-high three goals across seven games played. However, there's a chance he'll continue to move in and out of the lineup, with Gabriel Fernandez and Christian Ebere also vying for playing time up front.