Nicolas Ibanez News: Scores in defeat
Ibanez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Tijuana.
Ibanez capitalized on a chance inside the opposition box following a defensive error in first-half stoppage time of an otherwise quiet outing. He recorded 90 minutes of play after scoring as a substitute in his last Leagues Cup appearance against Chicago. Over the full season including both domestic and continental tournaments, the striker has generated a team-high three goals across seven games played. However, there's a chance he'll continue to move in and out of the lineup, with Gabriel Fernandez and Christian Ebere also vying for playing time up front.
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