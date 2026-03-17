Nicolas Ibanez News: Scores opener in draw
Ibanez scored one goal on two shots, created two chances and had two clearances in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Pumas.
Ibanez has found instant chemistry with Carlos Rodriguez, the two combined for a picture perfect opener Saturday with Ibanez scoring his third of the campaign. The two will continue to pace the Cruz Azul attack on Saturday versus Mazatlan.
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