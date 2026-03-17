Nicolas Ibanez headshot

Nicolas Ibanez News: Scores opener in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Ibanez scored one goal on two shots, created two chances and had two clearances in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Pumas.

Ibanez has found instant chemistry with Carlos Rodriguez, the two combined for a picture perfect opener Saturday with Ibanez scoring his third of the campaign. The two will continue to pace the Cruz Azul attack on Saturday versus Mazatlan.

Nicolas Ibanez
Cruz Azul
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Ibanez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Ibanez See More
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Liga MX Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Liga MX Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
March 14, 2020