Nicolas Ibanez headshot

Nicolas Ibanez News: Sent off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Ibanez was sent off with a straight red card in the second half of Saturday's game against Cruz Azul.

Ibanez received the red card after committing a violent foul during the weekend match. The striker's run of 11 scoreless games in all competitions is now followed by a suspension absence next Saturday at Leon. Luckily for the team, Andre-Pierre Gignac has returned from an Achilles injury and should be ready to take the Argentinian's spot. After the ban, Ibanez could play again in a home encounter with Bravos.

Nicolas Ibanez
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
