Nicolas Ibanez News: Takes four shots in loss
Ibanez had four shots (two on target), created one chance and drew three fouls during Saturday's 2-0 loss against Atlas.
Ibanez couldn't extend his scoring streak to three games but was still productive up front, putting up a lot of finishes as usual. With 12 shots attempted over his last three starts, the striker remains one of Liga MX top fantasy assets at his position.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Ibanez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicolas Ibanez See More