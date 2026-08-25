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Nicolas Ibanez News: Takes four shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Ibanez had four shots (two on target), created one chance and drew three fouls during Saturday's 2-0 loss against Atlas.

Ibanez couldn't extend his scoring streak to three games but was still productive up front, putting up a lot of finishes as usual. With 12 shots attempted over his last three starts, the striker remains one of Liga MX top fantasy assets at his position.

Nicolas Ibanez
Cruz Azul
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