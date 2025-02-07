Nicolas Jackson Injury: Late call for Saturday

Jackson (undisclosed) will likely be a late call for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Brighton, coach Enzo Maresca said in a press conference. "Nico is better and he could be fit for the game, but it could also be a risk to play him, so we will see. It doesn't look like a long injury."

Jackson will be assessed ahead of Saturday's FA Cup game to determine if he can be risked. He has been an important starter in the frontline this season, which is why his workload is managed carefully. The coach does not consider his injury (undisclosed) to be serious, so he should be available for Friday's Premier League game against Brighton.