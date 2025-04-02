Nicolas Jackson Injury: Option against Tottenham

Jackson (hamstring) has resumed full training this week and is now available for Thursday's clash against Tottenham, coach Enzo Maresca confirmed in the press conference, per Football London.

Jackson has been sidelined since early February due to a hamstring injury but has made good progress and was seen in full team training this week, now making him an option for Thursday's clash with the Spurs. However, he has not played a competitive match in two months and will likely need to build some fitness off the bench before reclaiming his starting role in the frontline.