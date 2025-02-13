Nicolas Jackson Injury: Out six to eight weeks

Jackson (hamstring) will be out for six to eight weeks after scans revealed a more serious injury than initially expected, coach Enzo Maresca confirmed in a press conference. "We knew it was a muscular issue but didn't realize the extent of it. His reaction seemed positive, so we didn't anticipate it being a major injury. Unfortunately, the scan showed it's significant-he will be out for six to eight weeks."

Jackson will miss approximately two months due to a significant hamstring injury. This is a major setback for the team and will likely lead to a change in the starting XI, with Christopher Nkunku expected to take on a larger role in the upcoming fixtures across all competitions.