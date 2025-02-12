Nicolas Jackson Injury: Out until April
Jackson is set to be out until April with a hamstring injury, Matt Law of The Daily Telegraph reports.
Jackson missed an FA Cup clash last time out with an undisclosed issue, after scans it's been deemed a serious hamstring problem. This is a major issue for the Chelsea attack, who will now need to lean on Christopher Nkunku to take a major role in the starting XI in all competitions.
