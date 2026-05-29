Nicolas Jackson headshot

Nicolas Jackson News: Back to Chelsea

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Jackson has returned to Chelsea following his loan with Bayern Munich, according to his former club.

Jackson is set for a return to England in the 2026/27 season, as the forward ends his loan with the German champions, Bayern Munich. He would have a decent season serving as Harry Kane's backup, still scoring 11 goals and three assists in 33 appearances (15 starts) between UCL and league play. He will now play with Senegal at the World Cup before his return to Chelsea, where his future remains slightly unknown. After the signing and a solid season by Joao Pedro last season, the spot at forward seems to be filled for the Blues, possibly leaving Jackson with a backup role again. However, he could face a permanent move out, all likely to be decided after the World Cup.

Nicolas Jackson
Chelsea
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