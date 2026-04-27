Nicolas Jackson News: Bags another goal

Jackson scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-3 win versus Mainz.

Jackson continues to see a great streak of form as he sees the start in league action, as he would score in the 53rd minute to begin Bayern's comeback. This now gives the forward a third straight appearance with a goal, all coming in starts. He appears to be seeing more time as they save Harry Kane for UCL action. That said, Jackson now has seven goals and one assist in 20 appearances (10 starts).