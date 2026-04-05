Nicolas Jackson News: Ends ban
Jackson is no longer banned and is an option for his club moving forward.
Jackson has finally ended his two-game suspension and is back as an option for play. He is likely to remain in more of a rotational role and stick behind Harry Kane for starting time, scoring four goals in 17 appearances (seven starts).
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