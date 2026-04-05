Nicolas Jackson headshot

Nicolas Jackson News: Ends ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Jackson is no longer banned and is an option for his club moving forward.

Jackson has finally ended his two-game suspension and is back as an option for play. He is likely to remain in more of a rotational role and stick behind Harry Kane for starting time, scoring four goals in 17 appearances (seven starts).

Nicolas Jackson
Bayern Munich
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