Nicolas Jackson News: First goal since 2025
Jackson scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 4-1 victory versus Monchengladbach. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 66th minute.
Jackson would earn the start Friday, his first start since before the turn of the new year. That said, he would also score his first goal since Nov. 29, finding the back of the net in the 79th minute. He is up to four goals in league play this season, with two in a starting role and two from the bench.
