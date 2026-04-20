Nicolas Jackson News: Goal in 90 minutes of play

Jackson scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one corner in Sunday's 4-2 victory over VfB Stuttgart.

Jackson earned the start Stuttgart, playing the entire 90 minutes while scoring in the win that decided the Bundesliga title on Sunday. It's been a fustrating season for the forward in his first season in Germany performance wise with injuries, however still managed to remain effective when given the chance to play with six goal and one assist in 19 appearances (nine starts).