Nicolas Jackson headshot

Nicolas Jackson News: Makes instant impact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Jackson scored a goal with his lone shot during Saturday's 5-1 win over Koln.

Jackson entered the match in the 83rd minute and scored less than a minute into his appearance. The forward ends the campaign with nine goal involvements across 23 Bundesliga appearances as he'll head back to Chelsea following the conclusion of his loan at Bayern.

Nicolas Jackson
Bayern Munich
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