Nicolas Jackson News: Makes instant impact
Jackson scored a goal with his lone shot during Saturday's 5-1 win over Koln.
Jackson entered the match in the 83rd minute and scored less than a minute into his appearance. The forward ends the campaign with nine goal involvements across 23 Bundesliga appearances as he'll head back to Chelsea following the conclusion of his loan at Bayern.
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