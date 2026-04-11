Nicolas Jackson News: Scores and assists
Jackson scored a goal and had an assist with his lone chance created while taking seven shots (three on goal) and crossing once inaccurately during Saturday's 5-0 win over St. Pauli.
Jackson scored in the 65th minute before setting up Raphael Guerrerio in the 88th and leading Bayern in shots. The goal was the first in the league since March 6th for Jackson who has combined for three goal involvements, 12 shots and four chances created over his last three league appearances.
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