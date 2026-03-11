Nicolas Jackson News: Scores and assists against Atalanta
Jackson scored one goal and assisted once from five shots (three on target) and one chance created in Tuesday's 6-1 victory over Atalanta.
Jackson rounded out the result in the second half, netting his team's fourth goal with a tidy low-driven cross-shot from the middle of the box and setting up Jamal Musiala with a great delivery from the baseline a few minutes later. He has taken full advantage of Harry Kane's subpar fitness in the last two matches, scoring twice, while he has a limited role when the teammate is fully healthy. He has tallied 10 shots (seven on target) and five key passes in his last five displays.
