Nicolas Jackson headshot

Nicolas Jackson News: Scores and assists against Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Jackson scored one goal and assisted once from five shots (three on target) and one chance created in Tuesday's 6-1 victory over Atalanta.

Jackson rounded out the result in the second half, netting his team's fourth goal with a tidy low-driven cross-shot from the middle of the box and setting up Jamal Musiala with a great delivery from the baseline a few minutes later. He has taken full advantage of Harry Kane's subpar fitness in the last two matches, scoring twice, while he has a limited role when the teammate is fully healthy. He has tallied 10 shots (seven on target) and five key passes in his last five displays.

Nicolas Jackson
Bayern Munich
