Jackson had by far his best game since joining Bayern as he assisted Raphael Guerreiro for their second goal and then scored for the first time with the Bavarians to make it 3-0 just after the half-hour mark. The striker could've added even more goals to his account but the opposing goalkeeper did a great job despite such a lopsided score. After this great performance, Jackson will now go after his first Bundesliga goal but competition for a starting spot up front and even playing time off the bench won't be easy.