Nicolas Jackson News: Sees red Saturday
Jackson was sent off in the first half of Saturday's clash against Leverkusen and will be suspended at least one game.
Jackson was shown a straight red in the first half of Saturday's battle with Leverkusen. The forward will now serve a suspension and miss the March. 21. showdown against Union Berlin, although the league could had more games to it. His absence shouldn't shake up the starting XI since he has mainly been the backup option to Harry Kane in the number nine role.
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