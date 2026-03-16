Nicolas Jackson News: Suspended two games

Jackson has been suspended for a further match by the DFB Sport Court and will now miss two games.

Jackson saw red Saturday and will now miss more than one match, with the ruling of the league making him sit out a further match. That said, he will now miss out against Union Berlin on March 21 and Freiburg on April 4, returning to play against St. Pauli on April 11. Luckily for the club, he mainly serves as a backup forward, unlikely to force many changes in the squad.