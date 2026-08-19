Nicolas Jackson News: Trains away from first team

Jackson is training away from the first team as his role with Chelsea is in question, according to Peter Rutzler of Times Sport.

Jackson is looking to be heading for a possible move out of Chelsea after they added more attacking options this offseason and his loan spell last campaign, as he has been training away from the first team with a group of players not in manager Xabi Alonso's plans. This is something to watch, but should only force a few minor changes, as the Senegalese forward was likely to hold a minor role in the squad either way.