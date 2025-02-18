Nicolas Kuhn Injury: Scores before injury
Kuhn scored and was forced off during Tuesday's clash with Bayern Munich.
Kuhn scored the goal to equalize on aggregate and was forced off just six minutes later. The forward has started every single Champions League match, but the goal Tuesday was only his third in the competition. Kuhn will hope to get fit for the back half of the season, and any deeper run into the Champions League.
